Two new exhibits on display at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Beyond the food, games, rides, animals and shows, The South Carolina State Fair is offering – for free – two World-Class Traveling Exhibitions.

You will be surrounded into the life of the world’s most beloved Princess at this walkthrough documentary, which captures some of the most iconic and intimate moments in Royal Family history.

For the first time in his 60-year-career, Princess Diana’s Official Royal Photographer, Anwar Hussein, is sharing the untold stories of Royal life with Princess Diana and her family.

This traveling pictorial national memorial is a tribute to honor more than 5,000 of our fallen military post 9/11.

There are 34 tribute towers that are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and also those who served in combat zones and succumbed to invisible wounds.

The 154th South Carolina State Fair is taking place in Columbia at the fairgrounds now through Sunday, October 22, 2023.