CN2 Today Savory Scoop – Cookies & Milk at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Savory Scoop, we are in the Cookie Kitchen at the South Carolina State Fair.

Almost 10,000 chocolate chip cookies are baked daily at the State Fair.

You can get warm cookies and cold milk with every cookie sold going to the South Carolina State Fair’s “Ride of Your Life Scholarship Program.”

This program provides scholarship dollars to South Carolina students to help them continue their education.

The 154th South Carolina State Fair is taking place in Columbia at the fairgrounds now through Sunday, October 22, 2023.

