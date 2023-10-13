Meet Me at the Rocket! South Carolina State Fair is here!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 Today) – For 154 years the South Carolina State Fair has been celebrating South Carolina’s culture.

During the early 19th century, local and regional agricultural societies sponsored fairs featuring competitive events with prizes for the best crops, livestock, and homemaking skills.

In 1839, the State Agricultural Society was organized to establish a statewide fair.

Nancy Smith, the fair’s general manager said “Our fair’s history is as rich as the state we are proud to represent.”

The 154th South Carolina State Fair is taking place in Columbia at the fairgrounds now through Sunday, October 22, 2023.