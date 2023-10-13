Coach gives inspiring speech to her undefeated Fort Mill Middle School Volleyball Team after they brought home the 8th grade Championship Trophy

FORT MILL, S.C (CN2 News) – “I never doubted you, I am so proud of you. It has never happened in the history of this school. You are completely undefeated!”

That’s just part of Coach Amanda Scott’s speech to her Fort Mill Middle School 8th graders after their big win Thursday night.

The young ladies fighting all season for their impressive record of 14-0. They won the championship game against Pleasant Knoll Middle School in 3 sets.

This was the breakdown of the games: 25-21, 24-26, 15-10.

Coach Scott telling CN2 News what she wants the takeaway to be for her players. “I think the main message is one I had said to them all season, you are enough. Together, as a team, they are unstoppable. And to not listen to outside voices that tell them they can’t do something- because they can!

On the back of our warmup shirts was

T rust

E nergy

A ttitude

M otivation

They lived that all season in games and practices. They trusted each other. They brought positive energy. They had a team first attitude. And they motivated themselves and each other. It was beautiful to watch.”

Fort Mill School Board Member Anthony Boddie was also in the stands and shared the video of Coach’s speech with CN2 News. He says, “As one of the Board of Trustees of our district, I attend many events across our district managed by calendar. On average, I attend events four days per week. Because of this, I witness the maturation of our student athletes and them honing their skills. It is so gratifying seeing coaches and their student athletes conquer a dream in winning something, while exhibiting good sportsmanship all at the same time.”

Coach went on to share they had challenges throughout the season, including injuries and illnesses that required players to step into different roles. They did it without flinching.

She said there was even a game she had to miss to attend Senior night for her own daughter at NAFO and the players just stepped up and did whatever it took for the team.

Coach Scott adding, “One phrase I have used all season is “do your job”. I want them to learn to take responsibility for their role in things and to also hold those around them accountable as well. I knew this had become how they think in a huddle in the 3rd set when one our captains, Hailey, took over. She said everything I would have said. That’s when you know you have done your job as a coach. All of this made this team special. They bought in from day 1. And they never, ever gave up. It was an absolute honor to have been their coach.”

Friday back in school to celebrate the big win, students and staff made a tunnel for the 8th grade girls team to run through.

Also that night on the same FMMS court, the Forest Creek 7th grade girls volleyball team beat Indian Land in the championship game.