CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Mr. Jim Business & Ned

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 Today) – In this week’s Pets of the Week by the Humane Society of York County, Mary Beth Knapp introduces us to a new feline friend named Mr. Jim Business. He is five years old and is looking for a new home.

This week’s dog of the week is Ned. Ned is one year old and needs someone that can give him lots of love, care, and treats. He loves other dogs and would be a great addition to any family.

Want to meet Mr. Jim Business or Ned? Call (803) 802-0902 or schedule a visit!

CN2’s Pets of The Week is presented by Dr. Steve at Kamego Chiropractic. If you have been in a wreck or had a sports injury, make the right choice for today’s modern pain free chiropractic’s and call Dr. Steve.