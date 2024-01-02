Two homes in Lancaster County hit with bullets during New Year celebration

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early into the new year two separate homes were shot at in Lancaster County. One in Indian Land and another in Great Falls Hwy. were shot at.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the home on Wellington Avenue in Indian Land was shot at approximately 11 minutes into the new year.

Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies who responded to the scene say the family heard a loud explosion and came downstairs to investigate the noise.

They then noticed a hole in the tile of the kitchen and when investigating outside the home, found a small hole in the siding of their house.

According to another report the home on Great Falls Highway in Lancaster was also shot at. That report coming in at approximately 12:00 pm on January 1st.

Lancaster County Sheriff Deputies who responded to the scene say when talking to one of the residents they said their father found a projectile in his bedroom floor that morning and then found a hole in the ceiling of his bedroom.

They told Deputies that she understood last night to be New Year’s and stated she heard gunshots and fireworks all around but did not recall anything being close to the house.

According to Deputies due to it being New Year’s, people were shooting off fireworks and possibly shooting guns throughout the county.