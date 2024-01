ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Football City USA alums are make headlines in the NFL, and some from Rock Hill gathered at the Power House Food Hall to watch the action live. Jeremy Wynder has the full recap of the Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys watch party.

Plus, a new year means a new part of the schedule for Winthrop Men’s and Women’s Basketball Programs. See a preview of what’s to come for on the court for the Winthrop Eagles.

See all the action in the Tuesday Sports Report.