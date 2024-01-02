Rock Hill coffee shop talks growth, plans to partner with downtown businesses in new year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A downtown Rock Hill Business owner says he’s seen rapid growth since opening his doors in August of last year.

Because of the growth he’s looking to expand his coffee shop by partnering with other locally owned businesses.

What started as a hobby in 2020 for Bryan Boan, owner of Rock Hill Coffee Roasters on Main Street has now turned into a passion to not only connect a community to coffee but to downtown Rock Hill.

“There’s nights when its a beautiful Saturday, the streets are bustling with people walking around”, says Boan.

Boan say since opening their doors in August 2023, business has been exceptional, with very rapid growth.

“A lot of people viewing downtown from the outside, we know since August 18th, foot traffic has picked up”, says Boan.

“We are going to be partnering with the Bottle Shop up the street, they are going to be carrying some of our products as well. Our friends, Matt over at Common Market, we are going to be offering their lunch sandwiches here starting next week. And our friends over at Slow Play we are starting to work on something this week, so in a couple of weeks we are going to be releasing a partnership with a beer with those guys”, says Boan.

The Rock Hill Economic Development Committee met on Tuesday. Lisa Brown, Director of Economic and Urban Development for the city was in the meeting. She says the goals for their 18 month strategic plan were approved in December by the board. In it are initiatives to help small businesses in downtown and across the city thrive.

“The Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation has a small business and entrepreneurship committee that is looking at what are those top issues small businesses are tackling across the city. The city also has a new position. We have a person where their entire focus everyday is to try and figure out what are the issues and challenges small businesses face and how we can help them”, says Brown.

Brown says this new year there is an emphasis on how the city can ensure small businesses are thriving through marketing and other avenues.

“I think we can all agree shopping local, supporting local is really paramount in what we are doing as a city, as a community”, says Brown.

As for Boan he says they are currently working on their winter menu and more Rock Hill Coffee Roasters could be popping up in the community and beyond.

There will be a joint workshop for Rock Hill Economic Development Committee and City council to review those strategic goals and the goals will go before City council on February 8th.