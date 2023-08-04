Two chefs battle it out on the grill as YOCO Taste Trail gets underway

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In a fierce competition that drew in foodies from all over York County, Chef Rob Masone of Kounter has emerged as the victor of the Battle of the Burgers.

The event, which celebrated local chefs and raised awareness for YoCo Taste Trail Week, saw Masone impressing judges with his 803 Burger made with locally sourced ingredients.

Although Chef Jon Fortes of Flipside Restaurant Groups also put up a good fight with his Carolina Burger, Masone ultimately took home the coveted title of Battle of the Burgers Champion.

With only two-point difference, Chef Rob Masone won with a 70 against Chef John Fortes with 68 points.

Masone was presented with an engraved champion spatula from Todd Hansen, Area President of US Foods.

The competition was a great way to showcase the culinary talents of York County and highlight their commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

In a statement following the competition, Chef Masone expressed his gratitude for the win, stating that he was thrilled to have been allowed to showcase his culinary skills. He also thanked the judges and organizers for organizing such a fantastic event.

Even though it’s the first year of the Battle of the Burgers competition, it has quickly been welcomed and loved in York County, and hopefully, next year’s event will be even better.

Congratulations to Chef Masone on his impressive win, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next!

The YOCO Taste Trail kicks off Sunday, August 6th and goes through August 13th.