Sports: Rock Hill Bearcats football season preview

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – In a bid to turn their fortunes around, the Rock Hill Bearcats football team is gearing up for a highly-anticipated season.

The team is led by Coach Bubba Pittman and is determined to bounce back from two consecutive seasons of only two wins each. With a new coaching staff and some returning players, the Bearcats are looking to reclaim their spot as a powerhouse team.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bearcats averaged an impressive 22 points per game in their last nine contests, with quarterback Matthew Wilson leading the charge.

With Wilson at the helm again, the team is poised to take their offense to the next level. However, the young defense must approach the challenge if the team hopes to win close games.

The Bearcats have a tough non-region schedule ahead of them, with notable games including a rivalry match against the South Pointe Stallions on August 25th, a rematch against the Lancaster Bruins on September 1st, and a game against the York Cougars on September 15th. The team will also be traveling to Lower Richland for their first away game of the season.

Despite the challenges, the Bearcats are ready to take on their opponents with hard work and determination.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the season to see if the team can live up to their proud program’s standards and bring home some victories.