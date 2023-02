YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Grab your wand and cloak and head to the Museum of York County for Harry Potter Science Saturday.

You will travel to the world of Hogwarts to see how science comes alive with experiments, shows and animals from the magical world.

You’re encouraged to get into character by wearing your favorite Harry Potter gear or channel your favorite wizard.

Want to go?

Saturday, February 11 | 10 am to 4pm

Museum of York County

Preregistration is encouraged