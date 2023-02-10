CN2 Newscast – White Water Project, Body identified, Special Olympics

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Duke Energy White Water project opening in Great Falls in Chester County is bringing lots of excitement to the town – a town that’s been through tough economic times after textile mills closed years ago.

A person who’s body was found just 20 feet from a Fort Mill road, now being identified by the York County Coroners office. The Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance with investigation.

Nation Ford’s Club Unify is connecting students inside and outside of the classroom.

The club is part of the Special Olympics and is a way for students to spend time with those in the special education department.

Plus, York County Council has a balance of old and new faces we are getting to learn more these new members.