TraffickProofSC launches to educate students about human trafficking

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office launched a statewide prevention education initiative called TraffickProofSC.

It’s curriculum that will be available to high school students throughout the state beginning September 1st. Officials say it is designed as an age-appropriate tool to educate and empower youth and will begin with a four-part curriculum.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil has with more on what our area Regional Human Trafficking Task Force is doing to raise awareness.

To report Human Trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733. In case of an emergency, please call 911.