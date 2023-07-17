CN2 Digital Dashboard – “Operation Southern Slow Down”

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety has joined the other four Southeastern states that have teamed up for “Operation Southern Slow Down” to reduce excessive highway speeding.

State troopers and law enforcement officers will focus on interstates and state highways in South Carolina and other states for a week.

This campaign aims to promote safe driving and raise awareness about the dangers of excessive speeding.

The goal is to reduce accidents and injuries on our highways.