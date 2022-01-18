Traffic Accident Leaves One Dead

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An accident at the intersection of Old York Road and Pennington Road around 4 p.m. on January 17 involving a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 GMC Yukon has left one person dead.

Police say the 34-year-old male driver of the Silverado was found on the ground unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The two occupants of the Yukon had minor injuries but did not need any medical treatment.

Police say upon initial investigation the driver of the Silverado disregarded the red light at the intersection and was struck by the Yukon. The driver of the Silverado was ejected due to the impact.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and Forensic Services Unit are still investigating.