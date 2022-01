INDIAN LAND S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – They are a family that serves and they have been able to rally plenty of others to join them! In fact Champions of Change is now creating special experiences for those less fortunate in more than 10 cities across the country. Click above to watch CN2’s Laurabree Monday chat with Olivia West about their mission.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/championsofchangeusa/