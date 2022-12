ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Tuesday hundreds of families received bags full of toys and food to take home so their children can have a very merry Christmas.

This is all thanks to people right here in York County giving to WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Foundation.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil was there as volunteers worked to grant each Christmas wish.

To learn more about Toys for Happiness, visit https://www.wrhi.com/events/tfh.