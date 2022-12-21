Summer Break Shortened For Clover Students As District Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next year is set to look a little different for Clover School District following changes made to the 2023 -2024 academic calendar.

The District’s Board of Trustees recently approved the new calendar after more than 3,500 parents and school staff voted on what they wanted the next school year to look like.

Some of the changes include an earlier start date, two added intercessions, meaning time off, and four early release days. The district says the goal of these changes is to help keep students and staff from burning out during the school year.

Several parents have voiced concerns for the new schedule, questioning where students are supposed to go when their parents can’t get out of work during new off days. The district responded saying they have spoken with many childcare facilities in the area and are confident they will be available when the schools are not.

The district urges everyone to at least give the new schedule a chance.