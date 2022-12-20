CN2 Newscast – Toys for Happiness Providing Families Christmas, Children Safe after Found in NC, Students New School Schedule in Clover

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanks to people right here in York County giving to WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Foundation hundreds of families received bags full of toys and food to take home so their children can have a very Merry Christmas.

Salvation Army leaders say the need this year nearly doubled for children and even seniors in need. They’ve been able to help almost 300 families and 82 senior citizens.

Rock Hill Police say they have charged 38 year old Jovan Orlando Bradshaw of Charlotte, North Carolina for illegally taking two children in violation of a custody agreement.

Community Cafe has been serving the York County area for 15 years by giving those in need a meal. Don Murfin the founder of Community Cafe is stepping down after 15 years of service to the community.

Summer break will be shorter for some students as Clover School District will be starting school earlier next year thanks to a newly approved academic calendar.