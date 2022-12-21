Salvation Army Says Toy Need has Doubled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army in Rock Hill is also providing Christmas to many in need this holiday season.

Our cameras were there as families stopped by to pick up toys, clothes and books through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Salvation Army leaders say the need this year nearly doubled for children and even senior citizens. They’ve been able to help almost 300 families and 82 seniors.

Along with toys, children also received clothes, shoes and books, thanks to many donations.