Town Hall Set for Wednesday Night for Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Health Concerns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Veterans Affairs Office is holding a Town Hall meeting Wednesday night dealing with Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Health Issues.

President Joe Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act in August of 20-22.

This bill allows certain individuals to sue and recover damages for harm from exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina between August 19–53 to December 1987.

This action is available only to people who were exposed to contaminated water for at least 30 days.

Here locally, the V.A. Office says it’s all about education the office wants to give veterans and their families enough information to make an informed decision and to ask legal questions.

The town hall will take place this Wednesday, December 7th from 6 – 8 PM at the American Legion Post 34.

The director for the York County Veterans Office says there are more than 20 different conditions connected to the exposure of the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune and they want to help veterans and especially their families.

The Department of Health and Human Services believes that as many as one million people including service members and their families were exposed to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.