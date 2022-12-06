York Technical College Awarded Check to Support Early Childhood Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with York Technical College in Rock Hill say 75 % of their students in the Early Childhood Development Program are already working full-time in the field because of the need for teachers.

With the demand, the college needs support to keep their program in top notch shape so it can work to create the future workforce in early childcare.

On Tuesday, December 6th SC Endeavors awarded York Technical College with a check of $22,500 dollars to go towards supporting its Early Childhood Program.

The funds will be used to support the students and teachers in the Program, professional development and others needs like books, training and more.

The 2 year program offers in class opportunities and virtual. Students are also able to rotate through the program, working with children at the college’s Child Development Center.

It is also NAEYC accredited.

Below is the official release from York Technical College about the presentation today.

(Rock Hill, SC) – SC Endeavors announced the award of $22,500 to York Technical College’s Early Childhood Development Program. The funds will be used to support the program’s students and teachers, including professional development and other activities.

SC Endeavors, which is apart of the South Carolina Department of Social Services Division of Early Care and Education, supports the continuous growth and improvement of early education programs and professionals, helping to create positive outcomes for children and their families.

York Technical College is a two-year public institution of higher education that offers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.

Its Early Childhood Development Program trains graduates to work in child care

centers, preschools, public schools, Head Start programs and private kindergartens.

The program plays key role in supporting families in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties by improving our community’s quality of childcare.