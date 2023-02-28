Tooth Fairy increases tooth value to $6.23 – an all-time high says annual survey



TRI-COUNTY, SC (CN2 NEWS) – Delta Dental of Illinois recently conducted its 25th annual Original Tooth Fairy Poll®, and found that the average amount of money left under a pillow for a lost tooth rose 16%, from $5.36 to $6.23 – an all-time high in the poll’s history.

This value is 379 % higher than the poll’s inaugural number of $1.30 per tooth. If the trend continues, in 2048 the Tooth Fairy would be leaving a staggering $30 for a single tooth.

Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director of Strategic Communications at Delta Dental Plans Association, commented on the results: “ We have been researching the Tooth Fairy’s U.S. giving trends for 25 years to promote the importance of good oral hygiene among children. This delightful tradition continues to bring joy to homes throughout the country, and we are eager to observe how the Tooth Fairy’s generosity evolves in the upcoming decades . We suggest the Tooth Fairy bring a bigger wallet!”

