Winthrop celebrates African American Studies Program w/ exhibit

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University is celebrating Black History Month with a former English professor who is credited with creating the university’s African American Studies program.

It has been more than 30 years since professor Dorothy Perry Thompson pushed for the University to offer African American Studies as a Minor.

The university celebrating that milestone with a new exhibit where highlights from the past three decades of African American Studies are being displayed at the Louise Pettus Archives and Special Collections.

Unfortunately Thompson passed away in 2002, but her children say they are proud to see her work remembered.

Winthrop officials say there is still a need for African American Studies, which is why they will continue to offer it as a minor.

The exhibit can be found at the Louise Pettus Archives and Special Collections on 700 Cherry Road, where it will remain open through May.