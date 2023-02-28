Lancaster County Airport is set to take flight with the help of a $3 million grant

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Airport has been selected as one of 99 airports to receive $3 million in grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) – Airport Terminals Program.

The grant will go towards constructing a 5,200 square foot general aviation terminal building that will replace the existing 44-year-old terminal. This new building will double the size of the current terminal.

The BIL grant is part of a five-year program in which $1 billion is granted in funding every year. Last year, no airports in South Carolina did not make the list last year for funding and this year The Lancaster County and Columbia Metropolitan Airport were the only two to be approved for funding in 2023.

Dennis Marstall, the County Administrator, said that the County will likely sign the agreement in March and start construction in April.