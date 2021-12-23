Three People Charged in Pressed Pills Distribution

Chester, S.C. (Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

On December 22, 2021 – the Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies executed two search warrants at homes in the Great Falls area.

The search warrants resulted in the arrest of J.D. Lipford, Bryon Wollinsky, and Elizabeth Crosby. Investigators say the three individuals were involved in the distribution of pressed pills containing Fentanyl. Each one has been charged with the following crimes:

J.D. Lipford in addition:

– Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics x2

– Unlawful Neglect of a Child x2

– Distribution of Drugs Within Proximity of a School x2

Bryon Wollinsky in addition:

– Distribution of Schedule II Narcotics

Elizabeth Crosby in addition:

– Unlawful Neglect of a Child x2

All three individuals are being housed in the Chester County Detention Center. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further investigation.