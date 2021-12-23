Three Taken To Hospital Following Car Crash in Rock Hill

On December 22, 2021, at 6:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to HWY 5 (West Main Street) near Woodward Road for a traffic accident. Officers arrived finding a three-car collision with serious injuries to those involved.

Officers determined the 57-year-old driver of a GMC truck was traveling North on HWY 5 and crossed over the centerline sideswiping a KIA Sorento before colliding head-on with a Chevrolet truck.

Authorities say the driver of the GMC truck was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say the 32-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet truck sustained serious injuries while the driver and a child passenger suffered minor injuries. All parties were transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment. Officers say the driver of the Kia was uninjured.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Accident Reconstruction Team and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate the collision.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.