This Community Organization is Showing Appreciation for Military and Their Families

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Comporium Pioneers Club works to create relationships in the Tri-County community using the motto Caring for our Community.

Comporium’s Pioneers are back out in the community giving back to military and their loved ones at a family day event preparing and feeding them lunch.

“The families here, they do a lot even if they’re not in the unit, their families have to support them and they have a lot whenever they do go to different areas, or do you different things, the families have a lot to deal with and so we like to support them and give back in that way,” says Comporium Pioneer President, Tiffany Staton. “They sacrifice a lot for our community so this is just a small way that we can give back to them as well.”

These National Guard leaders say the community’s support is felt.

“We all try to strive to have more community involvement between the armories it means a lot to the soldiers to see the community is very welcoming,” says Fort Mill National Guard Armory Commander Ronald Powell.

Soldiers from Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lancaster and other areas of the state, are gathered here today with family and friends to create a sense of community between families, military and area businesses — some thing they say is critical in what they do.

“The National Guard being community-based is unique in the military — so we have the support of families it’s big because most of our guardsmen have full-time jobs and they do this part time,” says 1st Sgt. David Teel. “When the state calls on them or the nation calls on them it becomes our full-time job, so it helps the families to see and understand what’s going on and to put a tangible presence.”

Leaders say they rely on the community to get their jobs done. Both groups leaders say, it’s important to build bonds to appreciate those serving — remembering the sacrifices made.

“Companies volunteer and help out the company here to not only coordinate with local authorities, and local businesses but also help and their times of need. If we can we do some thing for them,” says Commander Powell.

On This Wednesday they did just that by providing lunch for area soldiers and their families at a special family day celebration and CN2’s Rachel Richardson was there.