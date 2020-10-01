York County Animal Shelter Hosts First-Ever Spay & Neuter Day

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Free healthcare, but for the canines and kittens!

On Tuesday, the York County Animal Shelter held it’s first ever Spay and Neuter Day.

Over the last five years, more than 25,000 animals have come through the York County Animal Shelter doors.

Now, it’s partnering with the nonprofit Friends of York County Animal Shelter to offer a free spay and neuter event for York County residents.

Robert Kazanecki of Rock Hill has two pups, a fox terrier and a chihuahua. When he came to pick up his furry friends, he said he felt relieved.

“relieved that they are okay and stuff. It was hard dropping them off and leaving them because they’ve never been left before,” Kazanecki said. “They are like kids of the family.”

Kazanecki was one of 27 families whose cat or dog was sent to Animal Allies of Spartanburg to get free neuter services, vaccines, microchips and even prescriptions.

We’re told the shelter intakes 4,000 animals a year with only 12 percent of dogs and less than 1 percent of cats getting reclaimed by their owners.

“That means there’s an excess of animals in our community,” said Animal Control Supervisor Bobbie Comer. “There is not a day that goes by that I see on Facebook a found pet they are trying to find a family for. This is a great service because it allows us to bring down that overpopulation issue.”

Spay and neuter also wards off cancers and infections, some that can spread and turn deadly. Another benefit, it decreases the desire for an animal to roam and breed.

“That means less stray animals, less animals getting put in dangers, in harms way in front of cars and they’re at home with their families doing what their supposed to do, keeping us all company and feeling loved. What more could we all want?,” Comer said.

Folks at the shelter were ecstatic, saying spots filled up in just under 60 minutes, soon after the announcement of the event was made.

“These were family pets that were absolutely loved and these people care a lot about this part of their family and so, we offer this service to them,” Comer said. “We were really lucky to be able to provide this for free to our community.”

“You got to control the pet populations and stuff like that so it’s definitely a good event and um, it just a really good thing,” Kazanecki said. “It helps people that don’t even have the money to actually get it done.”

Those who signed up to have their dogs treated were required to be York County residents, show a driver’s license and have a pet that lives in the county. They were allowed up to two pets per family.

If you’d like to get involved at the York County Animal Shelter or volunteer with cleaning, socialization or events, visit the York County website to fill out an application.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid stopped by the shelter where families came to pick up their beloved pets.