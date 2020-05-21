Town Of Fort Mill’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony Goes Virtual, Here’s What You Need To Know

FORT MILL, S.C. — Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Fort Mill will present a prerecorded virtual ceremony to honor those who have died while serving in the United States military.

The ceremony will be available on the Town’s website, Facebook and YouTube accounts. The community can also access the video at any time after 9 a.m. that day. The video will also be available to watch on Comporium Channel 115.

Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage will begin the ceremony with a welcome and introductory message, followed by several events hosted by American Legion Post 43. This includes an opening prayer from American Legion Chaplain Robert Munn, as well as the Posting of Colors, Laying of the Wreath, Rifle Volley and Taps and Retirement of Colors.

Retired Col. Sean Mulcahy, U.S. Marine Corps., who is the senior Marine instructor for Nation Ford High School, will deliver this year’s Memorial Day address.

The Town has lined up several special guests for the ceremony, including S.C. Rep. Raye Felder delivering the Pledge of Allegiance, Fort Mill Middle School eighth-grader Catherine Bowman singing the National Anthem, and Nation Ford High School senior Emma Farrell performing “America the Beautiful.”

The town’s new South Carolina Strawberry Queens- Teen Sydney Miller, Miss Christina Fargalla and Ms. Amy Kim will be reciting the wartime poem, “In Flanders Fields.”

See the full flyer of events HERE.