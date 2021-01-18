The South Carolina National Guard Prepares for Presidential Inauguration

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) As president-Elect Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration on Wednesday, South Carolina National Guard service members will be there to provide support for the Presidential Inauguration.

Here’s a picture of the South Carolinas packing up to leave the Palmetto State.

Once in Washington D.C. National Guard service members from all over the country will help with manning traffic control points, security checkpoints and just managing the flow of spectators.

In total 650 U-S Army National Guard Soldiers will help with the inauguration.