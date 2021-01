FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The non-profit, York County Foster Care Closet is now also known as Defend the Fatherless.

It is an organization that supports local foster and adoptive families in the York County community.

In the interview above learn how it is trying to get its own building to help more families.

https://www.defendthefatherless.org/