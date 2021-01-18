Town of Fort Mill Calls the Community to Service for MLK Day

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Town of Fort Mill celebrating MLK Day with its Call to Service Day by encouraging and helping residents with community service acts.

Town officials have chosen 7 different organizations to donate items to on this Monday, allowing residents to drop off donations for all of their specific needs.

Jacona Hester, Events Coordinator for the Town of Fort Mill, says, “This event is based on him famously saying, ‘Everybody can be great because everybody can serve’, and this gives our community an opportunity to do just that while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King.”

It doesn’t end today, these organizations are always looking for donations and will always take any financial help you can give and they always welcome volunteers.