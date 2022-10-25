The Rock Hill Symphony Pairing With 5th Graders to Create a Theatrical Experience

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nearly 1,400 students in the Rock Hill School District are getting the chance to sing while the Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra performs.

The Orchestra presented an educational concert at South Pointe High School where students learned about the four families of instrument that make up the orchestra – strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion – and how the different voices work together to form an orchestra.

Today the 5th Graders sang a song that complimented the orchestra’s final number from the Lord of the Rings movie series.

The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra will present its next concert – A Season of Wonder on December 17th.