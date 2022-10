ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early, In-Person Voting is underway in South Carolina until November 5.

Monday – Saturday | 8:30 AM to 6 PM | Closed on Sunday

Locations in York County

– The County Voter Registration and Elections Office in York

– The Rock Hill Operation Center

– Fort Mill Community Center.

You can also vote on Election Day – Tuesday, November 8th and the polls will be opened from 7 AM to 7 PM.