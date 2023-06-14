“The Power House” – food hall, entertainment venue, set to open in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Bringing old things back to life. That’s what has been taking place at the historic site of the former power plant of the old Rock Hill Bleachery Mill.

The project called “The Power House” is set to open in less than two weeks, bringing new dining options to the city as well as entertainment.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with restaurant owners as they eagerly await opening day.

The Powerhouse food hall and entertainment area will open to the public on June 23rd, with a grand-opening celebration set for June 29th.

Learn more: https://www.powerhouserockhill.com/