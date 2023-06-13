First crop of tower grown greens get delivered to Rock Hill restaurants

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What used to be a food desert, is now growing such fresh food, it’s in demand by top chefs in the area.

Innovation Garden is now fully up and running, recently fulfilling its first ever restaurant order using nothing but foods grown in it’s own greenhouse.

The agriculture operation built by the Victory Gardens International non-profit on the tennis courts behind the Emmett Scott Center in Rock Hill. It’s now fulfilling it’s mission to supply Rock Hill restaurants with locally grown ingredients, starting with Kounter.

CN2’s Zane Cina tracks down the first restaurant order fulfilled.