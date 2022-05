ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A School Nurse put in charge of the health of hundreds of students each day – it can’t be easy, but this Rock Hill school nurse proved she is up for it when she saved a student’s life this week.

A student’s mom wanted to recognize her son’s nurse for saving his life when he began to choke in his class at Rock Hill High School.

