Dare To Be Drenched At Carolina Harbor

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Plunge down exhilarating water slides, splash around on some fun water activities, or relax in the calmer zones – all without leaving the tri-county area.

Carolina Harbor Waterpark at Carowinds is now open!

Guests can enjoy close to 30 different water attractions from a relaxing swim or a trip down the lazy river to thrill rides.

New again this year includes Boogie Board Racer – which is the longest mat-racing water slide in the southeast.

Your trip to Carolina Harbor is included with your daily ticket to Carowinds.

