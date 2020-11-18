Thanksgiving Appetizer w/ The Foodie School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Chef Mara with The Foodie School in Fort Mill mixes up Brie Tarts with Cranberry Compote!

There are plenty of Thanksgiving classes still available to take at The Foodie School. To sign up for one visit: www.thefoodieschool.com

Warm Brie Tarts with Cranberry Compote

1 Package Puff Pastry, thawed and cut into 1-inch squares

16 ounces Brie, at room temperature (rind removed, if desired)

4 ounces cranberry jam or sauce

1 Sprig Fresh Thyme

Preheat oven to 425°.

Press squares of puff pastry into mini muffin tin. Place about a tablespoon of Brie into each cup. Place in the oven until puff pastry has risen and is slightly browned. Remove from oven and allow to sit for 2-3 minutes.

Place a teaspoon of the cranberry compote on top of the Brie, sprinkle a little sea salt over each tart and remove to a platter. Garnish with thyme leaves. Serve immediately.