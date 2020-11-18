Inside the Haven Men’s Shelter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Haven Men’s Shelter has been helping men who are homeless get back on their feet in the Rock Hill community since 2005.
Today the executive director, Kaile’ Minor says since the COVID-19 Pandemic began they’ve seen more men in need of a place to stay.
The Haven is a 2020 recipient of the Good Folks of York County’s annual luncheon.
If you could like to donate to The Good Folks of York County, which then donates your money to local non-profits, visit https://www.goodfolksofyorkcounty.com/ for more information.