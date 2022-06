ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Today Show takes us into the newest Tender Heart’s Ministries thrift shop in Chester.

The Thrift Stores support non-profit and businesses through a program called Corners of Your Field where donors can designate where their gently worn items profits are placed.

Natasha Ramsey takes us through the new store and shares with us what you can expect.

Click above to see entire story.