Local Pharmacy Receiving First COVID-19 Vaccines for Children 6 mos. and older

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Recently the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for those 6 months and up and it is now starting to ship out.

We stopped by Carolina Pharmacy which placed their order this week and

expect by next week mid-week to start giving it to children ages 3 to 5.

The state has not authorized pharmacies to give the vaccine to children 6 months to 3 years old and children will need to see their pediatrician or other providers.

A complete lists of where you can find the vaccine for any of the age brackets can be found here DHEC.

But, for pharmacists who’ve been on the front lines of the pandemic the entire time, this last group now being approved is a real relief.

The FDA authorized both Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 4 years old, and Moderna’s two-dose vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

Carolina Pharmacy also still provide testing.

