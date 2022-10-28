Tega Cay’s Halloween House Takes Scare to New Level

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is one home in Tega Cay where the homeowner is using his talents, and the love of horror films, to create a Haunted House using his home as the backdrop.

The Halloween House is the home of Eric Jentz in the Cameron Creek subdivision is even scary during the day with tombstone’s and skeletons lurking about.

But as day turns to night Jentz’s ever popular horror film characters like Hocus Pocus’s William “Billy” Butcherson, Michael Myers of the Halloween movie and the ever creepers from Friday the 13th take scare to a whole new level of night fright.

On the weekends Jentz pulls out all of the stops with shadows, monsters screaming, and an organ echos through the yard where fog filling the yard brings an eerie chill to the night.

Jents says he has been decorating his home for more than 14 years and every year adds a bit more scare to the set.

Jentz said, “I’m a performing arts major so, I grew up in the theatre. Back in the day I was doing stuff with PTL, I’ve done stuff here in Fort Mill at the community playhouse, went to school for acting. On the wrong coast for acting, but I tried. so this gave me a kind of creative and theatrical outlet to express my love of horror films”

If dare to visit you can see the Halloween House in Cameron Creek off of Hwy 160 in Tega Cay until October 31st.

Then, before dawn he begins planning and setting up Christmas.