CN2’s Master of Disguise Takes a Sneak Peek into SCarowinds Monsters

CAROWINDS, S.C/N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A this hour monsters are running wild at SCarowinds.

The theme park that straddles North and South Carolina turns into a playground for spooky creatures for the Halloween Season and hundreds of regular folks are transformed into Zombies, Clowns, Vampires, Witches – you name the ghoul – and you will find it at SCarowinds.

Our cameras getting the chance to see how monsters are made and even CN2’s Lucas McFadden got in on the fun as he learned more about being a Master of Disguise.

SCarowinds will end on Sunday, October 30th and then will transform in WinterFest for the Holiday Season and to begin its 50th Operating Season – Carowinds will be opened year-round starting January 1st, 20-23.