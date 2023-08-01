Tega Cay Summer Break Scavenger Hunt

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Hunt is taking place within the community of Tega Cay.

The Tega Cay Police Department is hosting its 3rd annual Summer Break Scavenger Hunt.

This hunt will take place between now till August 13th and during that time the police department will release 2 hints per day of the locations.

Each location can be found in or near the Tega Cay community.

While this event is supposed to bring fun to the whole family, they do want to remind others to be respectful when searching for locations.

More tips about the Scavenger Hunt can be found on the Tega Cay Police Departments Facebook Page.

With today being the first day of the hunt the Tega Cay Police Department has released its first two hints so good luck.