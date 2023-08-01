Clover School District Back to School Kick-off

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Teachers, faculty, and Staff in the York School District, Chester County School District, and Clover School District headed back to the classroom to start the 2023-2024 school year.

This is the first year these school districts are using a modified school calendar, which allows them to start school earlier and provide more breaks for teachers and families throughout the year.

The district kicked off the school year with a bang featuring dancing teachers from the Clover High School Theater Department.

During the convocation, Dr. Kelly Clark was named the Clover School District Teacher of the Year. She is an English Teacher at Clover High School.

Clark talks about being named the district teacher of the year and the modified school calendar.

During today’s convocation, the Clover schools announced the plans for a “Magic School Bus” that will allow the students to learn outside of the classroom. The district say it is similar to an Escape Room.

Also in the works is a community newspaper that will be led by students.

Teachers went back to the classroom today and students will return on Tuesday, August 8th.