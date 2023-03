ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A 19 year-old is expected to recover after he was shot in the lower back yesterday, March 23, in the afternoon.

The Rock Hill police said they found the shooting victim on Rich Street around 5:00 pm laying on the ground. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

This is all the information we have at this time. The police are asking residents to call 803-329-7293 with information regarding this incident.