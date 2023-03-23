Family urging for reform within Lancaster Co. School District

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District Superintendent, Jonathan Phipps is announced he will not be finishing out the last 2 years of his contract with the District.

Instead, during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Phipps said he will be retiring next year with no plans to return.

One family also at the meeting, shared they’ve been frustrated with district leadership, saying they’ve been calling for changes in the district for the past 8 weeks.

Mother of 6, Natalie Lesnefsky, says it started when her oldest daughter had her life threatened by another student at Indian Land Middle School.

The family told CN2 News after the incident they received little help and zero clarity from the District on what actions were being taken to protect their child.

The family says its goal is to reform the District’s leadership as well as requiring all safety protocols be clearly stated and easily accessible.

Board members were respectful to all who spoke, thanking everyone for their comments.

they are not allowed to respond at meetings per the district’s policy.

CN2 News reached out to the district who said they were unavailable to give a response on Wednesday but could be available later this week.