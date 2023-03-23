New tip line communicates directly with Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has replaced Midlands Crimestoppers with P3 Tip Management, a Navigate360 program.

Through the P3 Tip Management program anonymous tips are accepted, allowing tipsters to communicate directly with the Sheriff’s Office by calling 803-283-3388, select Option 4 to leave your tip. Also, tips may also be submitted on the internet at www.p3tips.com/983, which will link to the sheriff’s office page. P3Tips is also available as a mobile app for both Apple and Android devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The software will grant the sheriff’s office greater control over tips and intelligence, routing all incoming reports to divisions and staff members within the agency. This streamlined process is designed to ensure that tips are thoroughly examined and employees are held accountable for their investigation.

Sheriff Barry Faile said, “The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has had a productive long-term relationship with Midlands Crimestoppers, but when that service recently became unavailable to us, we needed something else to provide citizens a simple method to pass along information,”